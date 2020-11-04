Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 141,674 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 922,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,674 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 78,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 179.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 409,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

