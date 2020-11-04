MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $53.91 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00036538 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $53.91 million and $604,553.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00454886 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003482 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.01227227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,661,261 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

