Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. G.Research also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTX. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE:MTX traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $59.65.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

