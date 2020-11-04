Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

NERV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 1,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $128.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.43. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

