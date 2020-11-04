Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

NERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

