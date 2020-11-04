Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 30,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

