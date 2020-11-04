Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Up 8.4%

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.94. 231,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 402,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $370.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 477,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 248,211 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 205,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

