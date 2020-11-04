Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Up 8.4%

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.94. 231,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 402,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $370.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 477,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 248,211 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 205,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
