Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Moelis & Company has raised its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 239.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

MC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,364 shares of company stock worth $3,363,082. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

