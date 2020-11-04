Moin Market Capitalization Tops $35,797.94 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Moin has a total market cap of $35,797.94 and approximately $159.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moin Coin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,579,991 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

