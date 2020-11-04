Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

