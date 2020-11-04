Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

