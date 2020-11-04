Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) Shares Gap Up to $1,164.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,164.00, but opened at $1,218.00. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) shares last traded at $1,224.00, with a volume of 63,293 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $543.68 million and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

