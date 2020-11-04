Morgan Stanley Boosts Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $12.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,582,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 340,259 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

