Morgan Stanley Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $147.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Shares of SWKS opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

