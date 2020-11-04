Morgan Stanley Increases Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $17.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

