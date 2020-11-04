Morgan Stanley Increases Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $69.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 47.6% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 484,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 156,305 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $6,956,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 38.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.