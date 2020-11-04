Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth $520,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 128.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 84,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 71.4% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 379,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

