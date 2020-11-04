Morgan Stanley Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $150.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

IT opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,230 shares of company stock worth $4,250,046. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $1,037,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

