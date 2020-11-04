Morgan Stanley Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $150.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.
IT opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,230 shares of company stock worth $4,250,046. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $1,037,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
