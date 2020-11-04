Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Update

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of MNARF stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.