Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Mplx has raised its dividend by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mplx has a payout ratio of -572.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.6%.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

