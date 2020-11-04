Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

