MRC Global Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MRC Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $393.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 353,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MRC Global by 14.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 54.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 639,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 225,585 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 52.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

