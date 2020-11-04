M&T Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,948 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 538 call options.

NYSE:MTB opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in M&T Bank by 27.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 789,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after buying an additional 170,985 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,922,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 618,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,287,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

