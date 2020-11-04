M&T Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,948 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 538 call options.
NYSE:MTB opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in M&T Bank by 27.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 789,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after buying an additional 170,985 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,922,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 618,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,287,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
