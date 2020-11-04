MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

MVBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MVB Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

