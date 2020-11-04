Mylan (MYL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Mylan has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mylan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYL opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. Mylan has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

