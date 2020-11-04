N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Gap Down to $58.50

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $56.10. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 662,225 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $144.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.70.

About N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

