Nano One Day Volume Reaches $4.41 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00004875 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Coindeal, RightBTC and OKEx. Nano has a total market cap of $89.90 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13,839.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.02760209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.01694761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00376263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00840830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00381270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00034003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Binance, Coindeal, Kraken, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, CoinEx, Koinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

