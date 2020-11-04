Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.18. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 132,896 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.91.

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) Company Profile (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

