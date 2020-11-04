Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.18. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 132,896 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.91.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

