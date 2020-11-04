National Bank Financial Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$10.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVE. CSFB lowered Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.89.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.68. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.