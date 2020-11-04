National Bank Financial Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$77.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

TFII opened at C$61.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.48. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.58%.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.