National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:NGHCZ opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. National General has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

There is no company description available for National General Holdings Corp.

