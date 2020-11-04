Nectar (NEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.85 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Nectar has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $22.85 million and $8,358.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $18.94 and $32.15.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13,786.95 or 0.99687373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00031103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003581 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00111054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00015641 BTC.

About Nectar

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.