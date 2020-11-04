Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 3,441,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $59,669,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

