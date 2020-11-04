Neovasc (NVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.82) by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$0.39 million during the quarter.

Neovasc has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$6.07.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

