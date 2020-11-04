Neutrino Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00859459 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00254305 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00966004 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001143 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000159 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

