NevaCoin (NEVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $21,937.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, NevaCoin has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000647 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,418,770 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

