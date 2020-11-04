New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $160.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $179.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.