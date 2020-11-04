New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) (LON:NSI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NSI opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. New Star Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.25 ($1.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.71.

Get New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) alerts:

About New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L)

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.