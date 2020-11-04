New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) (LON:NSI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:NSI opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. New Star Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.25 ($1.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.71.
About New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L)
