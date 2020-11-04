Nexo Market Cap Reaches $94.33 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, YoBit and Allbit. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $94.33 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00190788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.01087116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, Allbit, DDEX, Fatbtc and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

