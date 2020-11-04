NEXT (NET) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $48,424.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00381915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

