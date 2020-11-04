NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NICE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $235.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $240.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $99,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
