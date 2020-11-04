NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NICE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.73.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $235.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $240.58.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $99,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.