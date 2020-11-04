Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Down to $206.00

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $206.00, but opened at $198.00. Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at $209.40, with a volume of 83,718 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Ninety One Group (N91.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.77.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97). Also, insider Victoria Cochrane purchased 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,859.57 ($25,946.66). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,836,038 shares of company stock worth $604,555,193.

About Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.