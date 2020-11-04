Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,318,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 1,586,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 878.8 days.

NISTF opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nippon Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment offers steel plates and sheets; bars, beams, shapes, and rods; pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts; and stainless steel and titanium.

