Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Up 9.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price shot up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $28.69. 1,706,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 620,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

