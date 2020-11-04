Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & Vydrotech (NASDAQ:VYDR) Head to Head Review

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Vydrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 7.63% 20.01% 10.03% Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Niu Technologies and Vydrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vydrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $25.70, indicating a potential downside of 15.10%. Given Niu Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Vydrotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and Vydrotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $298.24 million 7.58 $27.30 million $0.36 84.08 Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vydrotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Niu Technologies has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vydrotech has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Vydrotech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name. It also provides scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; and NIU Care that offers maintenance service and reserve service in offline service stations. The company sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 235 city partners and 1,050 franchised stores in approximately 180 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 29 distributors in 38 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Vydrotech

Vydrotech, Inc., a green technology company, designs, develops, and manufactures green eco-friendly alternative energy/power products and systems in the United States. The company offers H2GO hydrogen enhanced fuel systems for commercial diesel engines in the trucking, bus, and marine industries. It also provides capital and operating lease option on its products. The company was formerly known as Ronn Motor Company, Inc. and changed its name to VydroTech, Inc. in April 2012. VydroTech, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

