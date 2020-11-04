Nokia (NOK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nokia (NYSE: NOK) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2020 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

10/30/2020 – Nokia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/30/2020 – Nokia was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2020 – Nokia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/30/2020 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/30/2020 – Nokia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/30/2020 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/30/2020 – Nokia had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/30/2020 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/30/2020 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/2/2020 – Nokia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/29/2020 – Nokia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/8/2020 – Nokia was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/8/2020 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Nokia Co alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.