Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in October

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,100 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 1,227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 971.0 days.

NKRKF opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

