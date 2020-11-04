Nomad Foods Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1,726.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 99,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.