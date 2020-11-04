Northcoast Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

Shares of IPGP opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 118.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $813,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.