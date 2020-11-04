Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce $86.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $111.85 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $233.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $332.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.70 million to $394.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $491.91 million, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $552.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

NOG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. 638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,483. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

